The Red Sox officially announced the signing of utility man Marwin Gonzalez on Wednesday and designated reliever Marcus Walden to create room on the 40-man roster.
Gonzalez, who passed his physical and cleared COVID-19 intake screening in Fort Myers, Fla., earlier this week, agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract on Feb. 11. According to an industry source, Gonzalez’s deal includes up to $1.1 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances, meaning he can earn a maximum of $4.1 million in 2021.
Gonzalez, who turns 32 next month, is a versatile switch-hitter who will give the Red Sox depth in both the infield and outfield. It appears Gonzalez, who is very familiar to Alex Cora from the year they shared together in Houston in 2017, will be slated for significant work in the outfield as a platoon partner for the left-handed hitting Franchy Cordero and the right-handed hitting Hunter Renfroe. He’ll also likely serve, at times, as a left-handed hitting complement to Bobby Dalbec at first base while also having the ability to fill in at second base, shortstop and third.
Gonzalez spent the last two seasons in Minnesota, hitting .211/.286/.320 with a .606 OPS and five homers in 53 games in 2020. With the additions of both Gonzalez and former Dodger Kiké Hernandez, the Red Sox now have a versatile mix of position players that appears to leave them covered at every position.
Walden, 32, was a key member of Boston’s bullpen in 2019, posting a 3.81 ERA and striking out 76 batters in a team-leading 78 innings. In 2020, he posted a 9.45 ERA, spent some time at the alternate site in Pawtucket and fell significantly down the club’s relief depth chart.
The Sox will have seven days to trade, release or waive Walden, though he can return to major-league spring training if he clears waivers.