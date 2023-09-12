MLB: Game One-New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

BOSTON — Rafael Devers reached the 30-homer mark for the Red Sox on Tuesday, but it was not enough in a sleepy game that Boston let slip away.

Boston forfeited a 2-0 lead as the Yankees scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and took a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader between two rivals who are simply playing out the string at the end of the season. A two-run Gleyber Torres single off Nick Pivetta was the difference as the Sox dropped just their second game to the Yankees all season and fell to 73-71.