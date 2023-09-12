Sep 12, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) slides into second base during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Boston forfeited a 2-0 lead as the Yankees scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and took a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader between two rivals who are simply playing out the string at the end of the season. A two-run Gleyber Torres single off Nick Pivetta was the difference as the Sox dropped just their second game to the Yankees all season and fell to 73-71.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Sox’ offense gave Pivetta a little bit of breathing room. Devers led off by depositing a Randy Vásquez first-pitch cutter into the Yankees’ bullpen; two batters later, Triston Casas doubled, then came around to score on a wild pitch.
Things unraveled quickly for Pivetta in the sixth. He hit Everson Pereira with a pitch, then allowed another single to Higashioka before D.J. LeMahieu got New York on the board with an RBI double. Two batters later, Torres put the Yanks ahead with a two-run single down the first base line. After Pivetta walked Giancarlo Stanton, manager Alex Cora came out to signal the end of the righty’s day. Pivetta took the loss having allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out 10 Yankees.
After reliever Mauricio Llovera escaped the top of the sixth, the Red Sox had a chance to strike back in the bottom of the inning. That opportunity fell flat when, hitting with runners on the corners and two outs, Ceddanne Rafaela struck out in a nine-pitch battle against righty Jhony Brito.
The Red Sox threatened to tie or take the lead in the ninth when Clay Holmes walked the bases loaded but Alex Verdugo grounded into a double play to end the game on the first pitch.