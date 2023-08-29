SPORTS-WITH-MLB-CALLUP-LIKELY-REJUVENATED-1-YB.jpg

Jarren Duran is finished for the year after injuring his toe.

 Nancy Lane/MEDIANEWS GROUP/Boston Herald

BOSTON — An injury to Jarren Duran that the Red Sox initially didn’t believe would require a stint on the injured list will now cost the outfielder the rest of the season.

Duran, who injured his left big toe when he attempted to scale the outfield wall in Yankee Stadium on Aug. 20, will undergo surgery in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. The Red Sox didn’t provide a recovery time for the procedure, except to say that Duran will be fully ready to go by spring training.