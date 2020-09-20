Michael Chavis homered in consecutive at-bats and rookie Tanner Houck pitched six innings of one-hit ball as the Boston Red Sox ended a 12-game losing streak to the New York Yankees with a 10-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.
The Yankees (31-22) saw their first 10-game winning streak since June 2012 halted. New York missed a chance at clinching a playoff spot on their own with the loss but would still have secured a spot in the postseason if the Seattle Mariners lost to the San Diego Padres later Sunday.
The Red Sox (20-34) beat the Yankees for the first time since Sept. 6, 2019, and avoided going winless against an opponent in a season series of more than three games for the second time in team history.
Chavis recorded his third career multi-homer game as Boston raced out to a 6-0 lead through three innings.
Rookie Bobby Dalbec added a solo homer in the seventh inning.