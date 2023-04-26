MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

They stumbled over the finish line, but the Red Sox will finally get a chance to catch their breath.

The Red Sox wrapped up the longest stretch of games they’ll play all season on a sour note, losing Wednesday’s rubber game with the Baltimore Orioles, 6-2. The club now enters its first off day after 19 straight games with a 13-13 record, good for last in the AL East but also only one game behind the Yankees for the last playoff spot pending Wednesday’s late Houston-Tampa Bay result.