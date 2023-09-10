Triston Casas hit a three-run home run to help the Boston Red Sox avoid a three-game sweep by beating the visiting Baltimore Orioles 7-3 Sunday.

The Red Sox (73-70) trailed 3-0 after two innings, but took a 7-3 lead when Casas hit his 24th home run of the season in the sixth inning. The homer came against Baltimore reliever Cole Irvin.