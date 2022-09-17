Ceddanne Rafaela’s breakout 2022 season has opened eyes, and the Red Sox are looking forward to seeing what’s next for one of their most exciting prospects.
Rafaela, who signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in 2017, will be Rule 5 eligible this winter. But the Red Sox are almost certain to protect him by adding him to the 40-man roster after he produced an electrifying season in the minors — most with Double-A Portland — on both sides of the ball, including displaying elite defense in center field.
It’s clear Rafaela, who’s now ranked as the Red Sox’s No. 4 prospect by Baseball America, is in Boston’s future plans. The soon-to-be 22-year-old will play in the Puerto Rican Winter League for Caguas, which is managed by Red Sox coach Ramón Vázquez, this winter, and Alex Cora is planning to watch him up close and get to know him better.
“We’re going to be able to enjoy it, however many games I go,” Cora said. “Just try to meet him, know who he is as a person. That’s something that I’m looking forward to. We had that opportunity with Jarren (Duran) a few years ago but it was limited because of the whole pandemic and the restrictions, but now we can actually interact with others. It’ll be fun just to have him around, bring him to the house, talk to him and embrace him.”
There’s plenty to like about Rafaela, who represented the Red Sox at the Futures Game this July. He has advanced speed and projects as a Gold Glove-caliber defender that can play multiple positions, but has mostly played this season in center, where he has pulled off several highlight-reel plays. And he’s made big strides offensively, hitting .303 with 21 homers, 32 doubles, 86 RBIs and an .893 OPS across 114 minor-league games this season entering Friday.
Listed at 5-foot-8, 152 pounds, Rafaela isn’t an imposing figure. But he has loads of talent and a skill set that’s been compared to Mookie Betts. Cora, like many in the organization, is a fan.
“The athlete, the defense at shortstop and in the outfield is elite. He is very unique,” Cora said. “His body, obviously he’s not a big guy but he’s a strong kid. He punishes the ball to right-center. It seems like he has made progress as far as swing decisions and all that, and he’s having a great, great season. … Nothing but great things to say about that kid.”