Ceddanne Rafaela’s breakout 2022 season has opened eyes, and the Red Sox are looking forward to seeing what’s next for one of their most exciting prospects.

Rafaela, who signed with the Red Sox as an international free agent in 2017, will be Rule 5 eligible this winter. But the Red Sox are almost certain to protect him by adding him to the 40-man roster after he produced an electrifying season in the minors — most with Double-A Portland — on both sides of the ball, including displaying elite defense in center field.