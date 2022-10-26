MLB: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber hits a home run in the sixth inning during Game 4 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres on Oct. 22.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The Red Sox didn’t come close to reaching the World Series this season, but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of intrigue for Red Sox fans who will tune in to the Fall Classic in the next couple weeks. As the Phillies take on the Astros beginning Friday, there are a few Red Sox connections to pay attention to:

Christian Vázquez’s pursuit for a second ring