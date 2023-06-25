Red Sox feel ‘no concern’ over James Paxton’s knee soreness By Christopher Smith masslive.com Jun 25, 2023 Jun 25, 2023 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save CHICAGO — Red Sox starting pitcher James Paxton was removed after just 4 innings (63 pitches) against the White Sox on Saturday because of right knee soreness.“No concern,” manager Alex Cora said after Boston’s 5-4 loss at Guaranteed Rate Field. “He was sore so we were thinking ahead. Took him out of the game and he should be OK.”The 34-year-old lefty also felt soreness in his right knee during his start against the Twins in Minnesota this past Monday.“It flared up last time in Minnesota,” Paxton said. “Just wasn’t quite back to where I needed to be today. So I think I’ll be good going forward though.”Paxton said he thinks he will be able to make his next start.“Just need to strengthen that up, get the inflammation out,” he said.Cora added, “Obviously we’ll see how he reacts during the week but I just talked to (head athletic trainer) Brandon (Henry). There’s no concern.”Massachusetts online sports betting is live. Learn more about the top sportsbook operators in Mass. such as FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM to find the best offers available.Paxton allowed one run, two hits (solo homer by Yasmani Grandal) and no walks while striking out three.He threw 42 four-seam fastballs, averaging 94.7 mph and topping out at 96.7 mph, per Baseball Savant. He also threw 12 knuckle-curveballs, seven cutters and two changeups.Paxton lands on his right leg.“I just couldn’t quite brace my front side,” he said. “I was having a little bit of a hard time getting to the front of my breaking balls. But I was able to grind through it.”Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save