As they completely fade away from the playoff picture, well on their way to a last-place finish, the Red Sox are operating with the future in mind.
Saturday was yet another reminder of why they’re in that position with more than two weeks left in the regular season.
Bullpen problems. Sloppy defense. A consistent inability to drive in runs with premium opportunities. The list goes on, but all were on display in the Red Sox’ latest defeat, yet another uninspiring effort in an 9-0 loss to the lowly Royals that begged this dismal season to fast forward to its end. Rich Hill delivered an unsatisfactory performance — giving up four runs on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings — but he wasn’t close to the Red Sox’s biggest problem.
Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, Boston’s obsession with finding ways to not score when given chances continued. Kiké Hernández hit a leadoff single, Yu Chang — making his Red Sox debut — walked, and Connor Wong singled to load the bases with no outs.
But Tommy Pham swung at the first pitch and popped out to the catcher. Then, Rafael Devers fouled off a pair of pitches before being caught looking at strike three on the inside corner. J.D. Martinez, Friday’s hero, was then put in the unenviable task of trying to keep the rally alive with two outs, but his fate was all too predictable. He popped out softly to first.
to end the inning, which was followed by some boos from the restless Fenway crowd.
The Red Sox collected just two more hits the rest of the day and never truly threatened again as they faded away.