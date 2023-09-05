MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Boston’s Justin Turner, left, congratulates first baseman Triston Casas after Casas’s three-run homer against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For now, they live in the moment, day-to-day, their attention occupied by the task at hand: a wild card spot that remains just beyond their reach.

Fewer than four weeks remain and it’s the only way they can approach it. It’s why their two prospects, added to the roster last week, are playing sparingly. The Red Sox have to exhaust every possibility, make every effort they can, until the math officially slams the door on their season.