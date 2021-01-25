The Red Sox and Yankees are doing rare business together.
The two rivals struck a deal Monday, as the Red Sox acquired veteran reliever Adam Ottavino and pitching prospect Frank German from the Yankees in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later. Both clubs announced the trade, which is the first between the two teams since 2014 and just the second since 1997.
In an attempt to improve a bullpen that could certainly use arms, the Red Sox landed the 35-year-old Ottavino, a side-winding right-hander who has mostly pitched as a setup man throughout his career. He’s played with the Yankees for the last two seasons after seven years with the Rockies. Ottavino played his college ball at Northeastern University.
The trade seems to be a cash-saving move for the Yankees, who have re-signed DJ LeMahieu and also signed starter Corey Kluber this offseason. Ottavino was entering the final year of a three-year, $27 million contract with the Yankees, and the Red Sox are expected to pick up most of what he’s owed. The Yankees are reportedly sending $850,000 to the Red Sox, who will be on the hook for most of Ottavino’s $8 million salary and a $3 million signing bonus.
The Red Sox are hoping they can get Ottavino back to his 2019 form, when he produced a 1.90 ERA in 73 appearances for the Yankees, helping them reach the ALCS.
But he took a step back during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, with a 5.89 ERA in a short sample size of 18 1/3 innings.
Ottavino’s struggles were inflated a bit when he gave up six runs in a September loss to the Blue Jays, and there seemed to be a factor of unluckiness. Ottavino’s BABIP — batting average on balls in play — was .375, the highest since his rookie season in 2010.
It’s unclear what Ottavino’s role with the Red Sox would look like. Matt Barnes, who entered last season as a setup man, became the team’s closer after Brandon Workman was traded, could come into 2021 as the closer. But bullpen roles have not been clearly defined under returning manager Alex Cora.
The Red Sox are also receiving German, a 23-year-old right-hander from Queens, N.Y. In 30 career minor-league appearances, which includes 23 starts, German is 5-8 with a 3.56 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 111 1/3 innings, and his last action came for Single-A Tampa in 2019, when he had a 3.79 ERA in 16 games, which included one start.
German, a fourth-round pick by the Yankees in 2018, was ranked No. 24 on MLB Pipeline’s list of New York’s top prospects in 2020.
Monday’s trade is the first between the Red Sox and Yankees since the trade deadline in 2014, when Boston sent Stephen Drew to New York for Kelly Johnson. Before that, the last deal between the rivals came in 1997, when the Red Sox traded Mike Stanley to the Yankees for Tony Armas Jr., who was ultimately sent in a trade package to the Expos for Pedro Martinez.
The last 10 days have been busy for Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox, who have agreed to deals with Martin Perez, Kiké Hernandez and Garrett Richards.