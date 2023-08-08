SPORTS-RED-SOX-NOTEBOOK-STORY-RETURN-1-YB

Boston’s Trevor Story takes batting practice before a recent game last month at Fenway Park. Story, out all season, was in the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Royals.

 Stuart Cahill/Boston Herald

BOSTON — Trevor Story was back at shortstop Tuesday night. Chris Sale is expected to be the starting pitcher Friday night. By the weekend, Garrett Whitlock will be part of Boston’s bullpen. And barring any setbacks, Tanner Houck could rejoin the rotation by next week.

These are all positive developments for the Red Sox, who can use the infusion of talent that the four veterans bring. Story, who has missed the entire season to date, has been sorely missed at shortstop. However fragile he might be, Sale was pitching brilliantly before injuring his shoulder on June 1.