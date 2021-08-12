BOSTON — Tampa Bay Rays 20-year-old rookie Wander Franco continued to crush Red Sox pitching Thursday.
Franco blasted a 405-foot home run to left-center field off starter Tanner Houck. It capped off an 11-pitch at-bat, breaking a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning and the Rays won 8-1 over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The win enabled Tampa Bay to win the series, two games to one, and increase its lead in the American League East to 5 games over the Red Sox.
Boston scored 20 runs on 19 hits in a 20-8 win over the Rays on Wednesday night. But the offense managed just two hits Thursday afternoon.
Marwin Gonzalez and Franchy Cordero went a combined 0-for-6 with five strikeouts from the bottom two spots of the lineup. Jarren Duran, batting second, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.
Franco is 11-for-34 (.324) with two homers, two triples, two doubles and 11 RBIs against the Red Sox. He’s 26-for-119 (.218) with three homers, one triple, two doubles and 10 RBIs against everyone else.
Houck went 5-plus innings, allowing four runs (three earned), six hits and no walks while striking out eight.
The righty allowed a single to Brandon Lowe and two-run homer to Franco to begin the sixth. He then gave up a double to Nelson Cruz before being removed.
Josh Taylor replaced Houck. He retired Austin Meadows on a groundout, struck out Joey Wendle swinging and intentionally walked Yandy Diaz.
Sox manager Alex Cora replaced Taylor with Hansel Robles, who walked Manuel Margot to load the bases and committed a balk to force in the Rays’ fourth run.
Boston scored its only run in the fourth inning when Rafael Devers hit a 111.2 mph double into the triangle to score Kiké Hernández from first base.
What’s next?The Red Sox will host the Baltimore Orioles for three games starting Friday at 7:10 p.m. Righty Nick Pivetta (8-5, 4.34 ERA) will pitch Friday. Chris Sale will make his 2021 debut Saturday.
at 4:10 p.m.. Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6, 5.24 ERA) will start Sunday afternoon.