MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox

Boston’s Adam Duvall reacts after striking out with the bases loaded during Saturday’s game against the White Sox in Chicago. The Red Sox open a three-game series with the Marlins Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

With the MLB All-Star break approaching in two weeks, a crucial stretch of games stands ahead for the Boston Red Sox.

After dropping a three-game set to one of the worst teams in the American League in the Chicago White Sox, Boston returns home for a three-game interleague series with the Miami Marlins beginning Tuesday night.