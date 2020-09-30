BOSTON — The Red Sox won’t divulge if or how they plan to retain Jackie Bradley Jr.
The center fielder is the club’s lone free agent entering the offseason. Bradley’s final offensive numbers were among the strongest of his career, as he slashed .283/.364/.450 with 11 doubles and seven home runs through 55 games.
“We’d love to keep him here,” Boston chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “We also recognize he has earned the right that not too many major leaguers do to go out and see what the market is and pick his next employer. For the first time in his career, he has equal and full say in that.
“That’s a right he’s earned that we totally respect. We’ll see how it plays out. No idea what the timetable will be on that, and of course Jackie is going to have a say in that as well.”
Bradley was drafted 40th overall by Boston in 2011. He debuted in 2013 and has earned honors as an American League All-Star, Gold Glove winner and A.L. Championship Series Most Valuable Player throughout his career to date.
Martinez, Perez futures to be sorted out
J.D. Martinez and Martin Perez will have their 2021 futures sorted days after the World Series concludes.
Martinez has a player option regarding the final two years of his contract. The Red Sox designated hitter could remain with the club through the end of the 2022 season for roughly $38.7 million. Martinez signed a five-year, $110-million pact prior to winning a championship with Boston in 2018.
The Red Sox hold a club option on Perez for next year worth $6.25 million. The left-hander led Boston with 12 starts.
made and 62 innings pitched, going 3-5 with a 4.50 earned-run average. Perez turns 30 in April and could be good value either on the Red Sox roster or in a trade to a contender later in the season.
“Obviously something on our radar – we were very happy with what he did this year,” Bloom said. “He came in was very consistent and a great teammate. A lot of positives there.”