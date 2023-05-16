SPORTS-RED-SOX-BLOWN-OUT-BY-1-YB.jpg

Tanner Houck of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout during the first inning of the MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Monday. 

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

Early on, it was looking like an old-school pitchers’ duel, with Boston starter Tanner Houck and Seattle’s George Kirby posting scoreless innings with such efficiency it felt like the game might take less than 90 minutes to finish.

Then Houck hit a wall, and once the Mariners had daylight they held their foot on the gas and left the Red Sox in the dust.