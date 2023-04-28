Red Sox IF Yu Chang has surgery on hand, out six weeks Field Level Media Apr 28, 2023 Apr 28, 2023 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Boston Red Sox shortstop Yu Chang (20) in the dug out against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang underwent surgery to repair a hamate fracture in his left hand.The procedure was performed Thursday at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts. He is expected to be sidelined approximately six weeks, multiple media outlets reported.The Red Sox placed Chang on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, one day after he exited in the middle of an at-bat in the seventh inning with what the team called left wrist pain.Chang, 27, is batting just .136 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games this season, his second in Boston.He is a career .206 hitter with 17 homers and 69 RBIs in 213 games with the Cleveland franchise, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays and Red Sox.On Friday, the Red Sox claimed right-hander Justin Garza off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, while right-hander Chris Martin (shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Worcester.Garza, 29, was in Triple A for the Angels this season and has 21 games of major league experience with Cleveland in 2021 when he had a 4.71 ERA.Martin, 36, is 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA in seven outings for the Red Sox this season. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save