MLB: Boston Red Sox at Milwaukee Brewers

Boston Red Sox shortstop Yu Chang (20) in the dug out against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

 Michael McLoone/USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox infielder Yu Chang underwent surgery to repair a hamate fracture in his left hand.

The procedure was performed Thursday at Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts. He is expected to be sidelined approximately six weeks, multiple media outlets reported.