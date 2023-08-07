SPORTS-BBA-MASTRODONATO-COLUMN-YB

Boston’s Alex Verdugo, shown last season during a happy moment, is failing on two key counts.

 Matt Stone/Boston Herald

BOSTON — Had they tried, it’s difficult to imagine the Red Sox having a worse weekend than they did.

Returning from the West Coast for the start of a long homestand, the Red Sox began a weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays, the team to which they were closest in the wild card standings. They began the series just two games behind; they finished five back, their biggest deficit since mid-June.