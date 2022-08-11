SPORTS-RED-SOX-NOTEBOOK-SAM-KENNEDY-1-YB.jpg

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy speaks during a news conference at Fenway Park on Sept. 30, 2019.

 Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

There seems to be more confusion in the Red Sox’ front office about how they’ve handled the trade deadline.

After The Boston Globe reported this week that there were several members of the front office as well as players who didn’t understand what the team was doing, team president Sam Kennedy went on WEEI on Thursday morning and supported chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s efforts, but didn’t exactly clear things up.