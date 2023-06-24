MLB: Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal hits a home run in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

 Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports

CHICAGO — The Red Sox rallied with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to tie Saturday’s game, then the White Sox rallied with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to win it.

Kenley Jansen retired the first two batters of the ninth. But Gavin Sheets reached on an error by Triston Casas and scored on Elvis Andrus’ walkoff single. The White Sox won 5-4 at Guaranteed Rate Field.