MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox

A member of the Fenway Park grounds team updates the AL East standings displayed on the Green Monster before Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. Boston sunk further with a 13-1 loss.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — If the Red Sox can’t mount a big late-summer comeback and they wind up missing the playoffs again, this weekend’s debacle will likely be remembered as the moment it all went wrong.

The Red Sox lost again Sunday, falling 13-1 as the Toronto Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep. Unlike the first two games, which were reasonably competitive, this one was a rout from the start as the Blue Jays pummeled the beleaguered Red Sox pitching staff and left town in full control of the last American League wild card spot.