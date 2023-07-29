SAN FRANCISCO — The Red Sox made a roster move to balance their bullpen mix Saturday, activating right-hander Mauricio Llovera and optioning lefty Joe Jacques to Triple-A Worcester.

Llovera, who was acquired from the Giants in a minor trade Wednesday night, was active against his former team Saturday afternoon. The 27-year-old has pitched well in both the majors and Triple-A this season. He has allowed one earned run in 5⅓ innings in the big leagues (1.69 ERA) and posted a 3.97 ERA while recording 29 strikeouts in 22⅔ Triple-A innings. The Giants designated Llovera for assignment last week when reliever Luke Jackson came off the injured list. The Red Sox pounced on an available player, shipping minor league righty Marques Johnson (the club’s 11th-round pick in 2022) to San Francisco in a deal that was finalized late Wednesday night.