Team president and CEO Sam Kennedy was solemn Thursday afternoon.
“We’re aiming for World Series championships. That’s it. That’s the aim. That’s the goal. That’s why we’re here. We’re here to win championships. Our fans deserve World Series championships, as many as we can possibly win,” he said.
“That’s what the Boston Red Sox are all about,” Kennedy added.
Not this year, though. His team entered the day 73-72, tied with the New York Yankees for last place in the American League East.
That’s why almost 70 minutes before the first game of a doubleheader with their fellow cellar-dwellers, the Red Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday morning. Like his predecessors, Dave Dombrowski and Ben Cherington, Bloom was in and out of Boston in less than four years.
In the interim, general manager Brian O’Halloran and the team’s three assistant GMs will captain the ship. The Red Sox have also offered O’Halloran a new position in senior leadership, but at the time of Kennedy’s media availability hadn’t accepted the role yet.
“We wanted to make sure that BOH knows exactly how we feel about him,” Kennedy said. “This guy’s got four World Series rings, he’s an incredible leader in our organization. So, we did offer him a position, a different senior leadership role, which I’m very, very hopeful he will accept and help lead us go forward.”
Kennedy entered the interview room at 12:45 p.m., and after making a statement, fielded 20 minutes of questions. On the topics of Bloom’s dismissal, how the organization will approach replacing him, and the team’s future, he was a combination of open and guarded, optimistic and melancholic. He made several statements aimed at convincing the baseball world that the Red Sox remain committed to winning it all.
“We expected a team that would be in this thing and a postseason contender, and unfortunately, we all know we fell short of that,” Kennedy said.
It was the first time a member of Red Sox leadership admitted what seemed true for the last few weeks: that this team is out of the running.
Asked whether the team’s quiet trade deadline and subsequent collapse factored into the firing, Kennedy took the diplomatic route.
“It’s an old cliche, you know, we are in the results business, so results ultimately always matter,” he said. “I think it’s not appropriate to sort of go back several months and analyze what went wrong. We’ve done a lot of that internally, so I think it’s important that we just look forward now.”
Where the team goes from here is unclear. After rebuilding the farm system and at times tinkering with or slashing the payroll, the upcoming offseason looked like make-or-break for Bloom. If, armed with a well-stocked arsenal of prospects, a young core, and financial flexibility, he still couldn’t build a winner next year, then perhaps it would be time to move on.
Instead, someone else will have the chance to build upon the foundation he leaves behind.
It won’t be an old, very successful friend, though.
“I can rule out Theo Epstein as a candidate. I know there’s speculation, there’s professional history, there’s an even longer personal history,” Kennedy said of the Brookline, Mass., native, “but I can rule Theo Epstein out.”
Nor will it be David Stearns, the ace executive who gave the Milwaukee Brewers an impressive extreme makeover. Throughout the season, multiple MLB insiders linked the Red Sox to him, but he’s already off the board; he agreed to a five-year deal with his hometown New York Mets on Tuesday. When a reporter alluded to Stearns, Kennedy replied that the Red Sox hadn’t approached anybody to gauge interest prior to making the decision to fire Bloom.
The process of replacing him will begin immediately, Kennedy declared. However, whereas Bloom had been on a list of one when they decided to replace Dombrowski, Kennedy said he anticipates “a broader search” this time around. “One that, frankly, could take a while,” he said.
While Kennedy wouldn’t go into detail or speculate as to potential candidates, he did outline some key attributes. “We need leadership,” he said, “… leadership that is focused on winning at the big-league level.”
“Like I said, we need to be competitive,” he said. “We need to be playing for a postseason spot, playing meaningful games in September, and playing baseball in October.”
“Those are the expectations, and we’re going to not rest until we’re back at that stage.”
Bloom is the first domino to fall, but he may not be the last. While Kennedy said he envisions Alex Cora managing the team next year, he also made it clear that whoever replaces Bloom would have the power to change that.
“There’s a lot that has to improve, and that includes our on-field staff, so the baseball operations leadership will come in with a mandate to run the department,” Kennedy said. “All aspects of the department.”