SAN DIEGO — In the middle of an offseason in which they’ve come up short signing several targets, the Red Sox landed an important one on Wednesday morning.
Kenley Jansen, the 35-year-old closer who won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 and was again effective in the ninth inning for the Braves in 2022, agreed to a two-year, $32-million deal with the Red Sox, as first reported by ESPN.
And on Wednesday night, the the Red Sox made another big splash.
Boston agreed to sign Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year deal worth $90 million, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Yoshida, 29, is the top position player free agent from Japan this winter and should immediately assume a spot in Boston’s starting outfield.
Yoshida hit .335 with 21 homers, 88 RBIs and a 1.008 OPS in 119 games for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan last season. He’s a 5-foot-8, 176-pound left-handed hitter who might profile as a leadoff hitter for the Red Sox.
Shortly before news of the signing broke, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom confirmed the club had some interest in him. “He’s someone that we really like and spent a lot of time on. Really, really good hitter, quality at-bat. Great talent,” Bloom said.
The Jansen signing will give the Boston bullpen some much-needed help after it was successful on just 57% of save opportunities in 2022, when Sox relievers blew 29 saves in 69 chances.
The trouble stemmed from the disappointing season by former closer Matt Barnes, who lost his confidence and struggled in the first half, though he found some momentum at season’s end.
If Barnes can return to form, the Red Sox do have some firepower in the bullpen. With Barnes, Jansen, recently signed Chris Martin and Joely Rodriguez, Tanner Houck and John Schreiber, there are enough arms for manager Alex Cora to have less trouble navigating the late innings.
Jansen saved a league-high 41 games for the Braves last year, when he struck out 85 batters to just 22 walks in 64 innings with a 3.38 ERA, near-identical numbers to those from 2021, his last season with the Dodgers. With 391 saves and a career 2.41 ERA, Jansen is one of the most established relievers in the game.
He’s also a postseason veteran who has a 2.20 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 65 1/3 playoff innings.
The Red Sox are paying for it.
The Braves landed Jansen on a one-year, $16-million deal last year, but the Red Sox doubled it to make sure they didn’t miss out on another offseason target.
Other than Dansby Swanson, Jansen was the highest-profile Braves free agent this winter.
“He was incredible for us — especially in big moments,” Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said. “Every reliever has bumps in the road over the course of six months, but he had a really, really good season.”
Jansen briefly went on the injured list last season because of a heart issue — which he had experienced before — but pitched when needed otherwise.
One potential concern with Jansen: He works slowly, which might require an adjustment with the implementation of the pitch clock in 2023. Starting next season, a pitcher must begin his motion before the expiration of the timer. Pitchers will have 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty, and 20 when at least one runner is on base.
With reports from the Boston Herald, masslive.com and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.