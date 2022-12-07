MLB: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

Closer Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida will soon call Fenway Park home, according to reports.

 Paul Rutherford/usa today sports

SAN DIEGO — In the middle of an offseason in which they’ve come up short signing several targets, the Red Sox landed an important one on Wednesday morning.

Kenley Jansen, the 35-year-old closer who won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 and was again effective in the ninth inning for the Braves in 2022, agreed to a two-year, $32-million deal with the Red Sox, as first reported by ESPN.