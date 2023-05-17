MLB: Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.  

 Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

It has been a tale of two games for the Boston Red Sox against the Seattle Mariners this week.

After being held to a single run in Monday's series opener, the Red Sox used three home runs and 11 hits Tuesday to post a 9-4 win and set up the rubber game in the three-game set on Wednesday night in Boston.