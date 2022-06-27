The Red Sox are surely going to miss Jarren Duran in Toronto.
During their weekend sweep of the Cleveland Guardians, Duran’s ability was on full display as he showed all the reasons why he’s been hyped as the Red Sox’ center fielder of the future. The speedy leadoff hitter was captivating with his bat and speed on the bases as he continued to contribute significantly to winning since he was called up again on June 15.
Duran’s emergence at the top of the lineup has been important for the Red Sox without everyday center fielder Kiké Hernandez, who’s still on the injured list, and his confidence seems to be growing with every game as he takes advantage of a valuable opportunity. But he suddenly wasn’t available for the Red Sox’ key three-game series that started Monday night in Toronto because he’s unvaccinated against COVID-19, which prohibits him from entering Canada.
“It’s hard,” Duran said last week. “It’s also a personal decision. It’s just what I have to decide. I don’t have any further comments on that. …
“Obviously, I want to be in the lineup every day. But it’s just a personal decision that I’m still thinking about with family and friends and everybody.”
Duran’s impact over the weekend was significant. He went 4-for-5 with two stolen bases in Saturday’s win, and followed that up Sunday by reaching base three times. Duran has a .333 average and .894 OPS while putting constant pressure on defenses with his speed over 10 games since his latest promotion.
He’s adding a dimension from the leadoff spot that the Red Sox haven’t had in years.
“The dynamic player we envisioned,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters over the weekend. “He’s just having fun. Running the bases, being an athlete, hitting the ball the other way, not trying to do too much. This is what we want.”
But Duran can’t play again until Friday when the Red Sox open a series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs, and there are no promises in the big leagues, even if Duran has shown he deserves to stick around. Rob Refsnyder figures to take most of Duran’s playing time in Toronto and the Red Sox will ultimately need to decide whether to keep Duran or Refsnyder on the roster whenever Hernandez is back in the picture. As good of an impression Duran has made, his next opportunity is uncertain.
Duran wasn’t the only key Red Sox player unavailable in Toronto. Tanner Houck, who’s also unvaccinated, likewise stayed back.
Houck has thrived in his new role as the closer as he’s converted all six of his save opportunities. On Sunday, he pitched on a third consecutive day for the first time in his career, which bodes well for his future.
The obvious candidates to replace Houck as closer this week are John Schreiber and Matt Strahm, who have performed exceptionally in setup roles. But Cora is being cautious with Schreiber, who he stayed away from on Sunday.