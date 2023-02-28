Garrett Whitlock may not be ready for Opening Day.
Every starting pitcher’s progress is different, but Whitlock is noticeably behind several of his rotation-mates. He hasn’t participated in PFPs (pitchers’ fielding practice) yet, nor has he thrown to live hitters.
“His next bullpen is up and down again,” Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters, including MLB’s Ian Browne. “He’s throwing the ball well, he’s moving well. Not yet doing PFPs.”
Snatched from the Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft before the 2021 season, Whitlock was a surprise standout in his rookie season. Working exclusively as a reliever and closer that first year, he posted a 1.96 ERA with 81 strikeouts across 73 1/3 innings. His 46 appearances included 11 games finished and two saves.
In 2022, the Red Sox used Whitlock as a starter and reliever before hip surgery ended his season in September. Over the first nine starts of his big-league career, he posted a 4.15 ERA and 1.256 WHIP, with 18 earned runs, nine walks, and 38 strikeouts across 39 innings. Over 22 relief appearances totaling 39 1/3 innings, he had a 2.75 ERA, 0.788 WHIP, allowed 12 earned runs, six walks and struck out 44 batters.
Last year was a small sample size, but the Red Sox plan to use Whitlock as a starting pitcher, and made several bullpen upgrades this offseason in order to do so.
“We’re not concerned. We’ve got a plan,” the manager said. “We’ll see where we’re at in the upcoming weeks. If he’s ready for Opening Day, he’s ready. But if he’s not, he’s not going to lose too much time. If he’s not there (for Opening Day), it’s not because he’s hurt or whatever. It’s just the progression of where we’re at, especially moving around.”