Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock is seen during a game last June against the Reds.

 Stuart Cahill/ MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Garrett Whitlock may not be ready for Opening Day.

Every starting pitcher’s progress is different, but Whitlock is noticeably behind several of his rotation-mates. He hasn’t participated in PFPs (pitchers’ fielding practice) yet, nor has he thrown to live hitters.