MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays’ Harold Ramirez is doused after Tampa Bay beat Boston 9-3 to establish a major league record for wins to start a season (13). Ramirez had a big game, including a three-run double in the fifth inning.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Doomed by a seven-run Rays fifth inning, the Red Sox found themselves on the wrong side of history Thursday at Tropicana Field.

Boston blew an early lead and fell, 9-3, to the Rays, who tied a modern day Major League Baseball record with their 13th straight win to begin the season. Tampa Bay finished off a four-game sweep of the Red Sox, who fell to 5-8 and have now lost 13 games in a row at the Trop.