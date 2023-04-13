The Rays’ Harold Ramirez is doused after Tampa Bay beat Boston 9-3 to establish a major league record for wins to start a season (13). Ramirez had a big game, including a three-run double in the fifth inning.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Doomed by a seven-run Rays fifth inning, the Red Sox found themselves on the wrong side of history Thursday at Tropicana Field.
Boston blew an early lead and fell, 9-3, to the Rays, who tied a modern day Major League Baseball record with their 13th straight win to begin the season. Tampa Bay finished off a four-game sweep of the Red Sox, who fell to 5-8 and have now lost 13 games in a row at the Trop.
Tampa Bay became the third team in MLB history to start its season with 13 wins, joining the 1982 Braves and 1987 Brewers.
In a departure from the first three games of the series, the Sox actually had a lead Thursday. Rob Refsnyder got them off to a quick start with a first-inning homer off Jeffrey Springs, only to have Yandy Díaz lead off the bottom of the first with a game-tying blast of his own.
After Springs left the game with ulnar neuritis in the fourth, the Sox scored in both the fourth and fifth. A Kiké Hernández fielder’s choice made it 2-1 in the fourth, then a Justin Turner RBI single put the Sox ahead 3-1 an inning later.
The lead wouldn’t last long. Corey Kluber, who had worked efficiently through his first four innings, allowed a leadoff double to former New Hampshire Fisher Cat Harold Ramírez in the fifth, then Francisco Mejía made it a 3-2 game with an RBI single.
With two outs, manager Alex Cora turned to lefty Richard Bleier, who was the victim of plenty of bad luck on soft contact. Brandon Lowe’s RBI single tied the game. Randy Arozarena’s put the Rays up, 4-3. After Bleier hit Wander Franco with a pitch and Manuel Margot plated Tampa Bay’s fifth run on a bunt, Ramírez broke things open with a three-run, bases-clearing double to put the Rays up, 8-3.
Lowe added an insurance run with a solo blast off newly recalled righty Kutter Crawford in the seventh.
In total, the Red Sox had four hits. Kevin Kelly (1-0) was the winner, pitching 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief for his first major league win. Braden Bristo earned his first career save with three scoreless innings.