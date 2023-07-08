MLB: Oakland Athletics at Boston Red Sox

Boston center fielder Jarren Duran, left, is congratulated by third baseman Rafael Devers after scoring a run during the first inning at Fenway Park.

 Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Jarren Duran went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 10-3 win over the visiting Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Sox scored in each of the first six innings and logged 15 hits, their seventh straight game reaching double digits.