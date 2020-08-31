At the MLB trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox on Monday dealt outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later and international bonus pool money, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
The player to be named later is likely someone outside of Colorado’s 60-man player pool.
The Red Sox also traded left-handed reliever Josh Osich to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported. Osich has a 5.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and .250 batting average against in 13 outings. He opened one game and made 12 relief outings for Boston.
Pillar, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Red Sox during spring training, was set to hit free agency after the season. He performed well in 30 games for the Red Sox, hitting .274 with four home runs while playing strong defense, mainly in right field. The former Blue Jay and Giant also emerged as a leader in a Sox’ clubhouse that has undergone significant turnover in recent months.
With Andrew Benintendi sidelined with a strained right rib cage, the Red Sox were using Pillar, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Alex Verdugo as their starting outfielders.
Now that Pillar is gone, the Sox have a clear vacancy in their outfield mix.
Because Pillar was productive playing on an expiring contract, he seemed like a prime trade candidate for the rebuilding Red Sox. Last week, he praised Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom for having open communication with players about potential trades and admitted he made sense as a trade option.