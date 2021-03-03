Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta’s fastball topped out at 96.2 mph and averaged 95.1 mph in his 2021 spring training debut against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
Pivetta threw 41 pitches: 24 four-seam fastballs, eight knuckle-curveballs, eight sliders and one changeup.
He pitched two innings, allowing one run and one hit (a solo homer) in the Red Sox’ 14-6 win.
“I’ve definitely taken a lot of steps forward from when I was at the alternate site (last summer) to now,” Pivetta said. ‘I’ve worked really, really hard in the weight room this offseason. Worked on mechanics. Worked on how I deliver pitches. Commanding my pitches better. Game-planning better. ... I’d say I’m in a really good position right now. I’m feeling really confident.”
Pivetta averaged 92.8 mph with his fastball in a very small sample size in 2020, 94.6 mph in 2019, 94.8 mph in 2018 and 94.5 in 2017, according to Baseball Savant.
Pivetta, who is out of minor league options for the first time in 2021, is expected to be Boston’s fifth starter. The Sox acquired the righty last August with Connor Seabold from the Phillies for Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree.
“It’s always interesting getting traded,” Pivetta said. “I’m very grateful that the Red Sox wanted me as a starting pitcher. I think I’ve said that before but that was really important for me because that’s what I value myself as.”