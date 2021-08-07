Red Sox place DH J.D. Martinez on COVID-19 injured list Field Level Media Aug 7, 2021 11 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Boston Red Sox placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19 injured list on Saturday.Martinez, 33, joins rookie outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19 injured list while the Red Sox await their test results.“(Martinez) felt sick last night,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told masslive.com Saturday. “He’s been feeling sick the whole day. He’s going to go through testing.”Martinez, who made his fourth career All-Star Game appearance this season, is batting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs in 104 games.Catcher Connor Wong, who was called up from Triple-A Worcester, replaced Martinez on Boston’s active roster for Saturday’s doubleheader against the host Toronto Blue Jays.The Red Sox also recalled righthander Tanner Houck as their 27th man and started him in the second game of the doubleheader. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT