MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Kutter Crawford pitched six outstanding innings while Luis Urias hit a grand slam and Connor Wong hit a two-run homer off ace Gerrit Cole as the visiting Boston Red Sox routed the struggling New York Yankees 8-1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Sox beat the Yankees for the sixth straight time and lead the season series 7-1 thanks to Crawford’s stellar outing and the unlikely offense from their eighth- and ninth-place hitters.