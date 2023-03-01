MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela catches a fly ball against the Braves in a spring training game last week.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela has terrific bat-to-ball skills, which allowed him to lead the minor league system with 63 extra-base hits in 2022.

“The problem is he has such good hand-eye (coordination) and bat-to-ball that he swings at pitches out of the zone and makes contact and it’s weak contact,” director of player development Brian Abraham said.