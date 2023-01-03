devers

Boston’s Rafael Devers celebrates his solo home run against the New York Yankees in a spring training game.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

It’s not the Rafael Devers news that Red Sox fans were hoping for.

Tuesday, the Red Sox agreed to a one-year deal with Devers that will cover his final year of salary arbitration and pay him $17.5 million in 2023, as first reported by ESPN and later announced by the club.