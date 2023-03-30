MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Red Sox newcomer Masataka Yoshida singles against the Orioles during Thursday’s home opener at Fenway Park.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Give the Red Sox credit for this much: They made things interesting in the end.

On a day where it felt like the game was as good as done by the middle innings, the Red Sox offense came to life and clawed its way back down the stretch, ultimately falling one swing short in a 10-9 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Opening Day.