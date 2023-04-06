MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

Boston’s Adam Duvall receives congratulations from teammates after he hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning against the Tigers on Thursday in Detroit. The Red Sox spoiled the Tigers’ home opener with a 6-3 triumph.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Adam Duvall smashed a go-ahead three-run homer during a four-run sixth and the Boston Red Sox spoiled Detroit’s home opener with a 6-3 victory on Thursday afternoon.

Duvall, the American League Player of the Week last week, is batting .458 (11-for-24) with three home runs and 12 RBIs thus far this season.