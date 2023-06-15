MLB: Colorado Rockies at Boston Red Sox

Red Sox reliever Josh Winckowski reacts after striking out Colorado's Harold Castro to end Wednesday night's game at Fenway Park.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Halfway through June, the New York Yankees are set for their first trip to Boston this season.

The historic rivals and American League East division mates will begin a three-game series Friday night at Fenway Park. It is also their second meeting in as many weekends after the Red Sox took two of three in New York.