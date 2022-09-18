Rafael Devers went 4-for-6 with three RBIs while Tommy Pham and Reese McGuire were 3-for-4 as the Boston Red Sox cruised to a 13-3 win over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon.

Boston recorded 20 hits in the win. Pham drove in three runs and scored three more, and McGuire had two RBI and scored two runs.