MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck (89) reacts after getting hit in the face with a line drive during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. 

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Boston Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck, who suffered a facial fracture after getting struck by a line drive last week, will undergo surgery next week to insert a plate into his face.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora gave the update, adding he had no timetable for Houck’s return but said he expects the 26-year-old back this season.