BOSTON — Red Sox rookie Triston Casas reached base in all four of his plate appearances Wednesday. He homered, singled and walked twice.
His homer went 410 feet with a 104.9 mph exit velocity to center field in the seventh inning against Braves All-Star starter Spencer Strider. He helped the Red Sox to a 5-3 comeback victory over the Braves at Fenway Park. Boston swept the two-game series and won the four-game season series 3-1 over Atlanta.
“He’s going to keep doing that because he controls the strike zone,” manager Alex Cora said. “He’s not swinging at bad pitches. He’s on time with the fastball, which is the most important thing.”
Casas, 23, continues to do damage on fastballs. He lined a 97.8 mph fastball from Strider for an opposite-field single to left for Boston’s first hit in the third inning. On Sunday, he crushed a 95.2 mph four-seam fastball from three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer for a 428-foot, 107.7 mph home run to center field. His homer against Strider on Wednesday came on an 86.8 mph slider .
“He’s been able to hit offspeed pitches in the air,” Cora added. “So if you look at the numbers, he’s up to .250 or whatever. You see the homers, you see the RBIs, the on-base percentage, the OPS. He’s becoming one of the best offensive first basemen in the big leagues.”
Casas had a bad April with just 10 hits in 92 plate appearances. But he has improved drastically each month. He’s now batting .253 with a .360 on-base percentage, .477 slugging percentage, .836 OPS, 15 homers, 14 doubles, 45 runs, 38 RBIs, 48 walks and 84 strikeouts in 89 games.
He’s batting .333 with a .431 on-base percentage, .636 slugging percentage, 1.066 OPS, nine homers, eight doubles, two triples, 22 runs, 22 RBIs, 22 walks and 33 strikeouts in 40 games (151 plate appearances) since June 3.
He’s 15-for-32 (.469) with six homers, one triple, 11 runs, 11 RBIs, eight walks and eight strikeouts in 11 games since returning from the All-Star break.
Justin Turner had faced Braves reliever Pierce Johnson seven times before. He was 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts against him entering their seventh-inning matchup Wednesday.
Turner connected on an 89.7 mph slider from Johnson and belted a go-ahead two-run double to left field. The Red Sox rallied for a 5-3 comeback win over Atlanta.
“One luxury about hitting in front of Raffy (Rafael Devers) is I don’t think they want to get to him,” Turner said. “I’ve faced Johnson a lot. I know he throws (with) a lot of spin. So I was looking for something up in the zone and got a slider that was probably actually a little further out over the plate than I wanted it. But I was able to get it up into the air to the pull side and take advantage of that short, big green thing out in left.”
Turner of course is referring to the Green Monster, which is tall in height (37 feet, 2 inches) but short in distance from home plate. He has used it to his advantage this season and has his slash line up to .289/.359/.481/.840 in 98 games. He is batting .311/.372/.476/.848 with 20 extra-base hits (seven homers, 13 doubles) at Fenway.
The Red Sox open a West Coast road trip tonight in San Francisco. They play the Giants three games over the weekend before moving on to Seattle for three more.