MLB: Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Triston Casas follows through on a home run during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Red Sox rookie Triston Casas reached base in all four of his plate appearances Wednesday. He homered, singled and walked twice.

His homer went 410 feet with a 104.9 mph exit velocity to center field in the seventh inning against Braves All-Star starter Spencer Strider. He helped the Red Sox to a 5-3 comeback victory over the Braves at Fenway Park. Boston swept the two-game series and won the four-game season series 3-1 over Atlanta.