Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas walks on the field before his first big league game on Sunday against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park.

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

BOSTON — Back in 2018, when Triston Casas worked out with the Red Sox shortly after being selected as the club’s first-round pick out of American Heritage High School in South Florida, he impressed manager Alex Cora with his physicality and size. On Sunday, in his major league debut, Casas excited Cora again, this time with his routine, baseball IQ and postgame speech.

Casas’s stat line wasn’t particularly eye-opening Sunday, as he was 1-for-4 with an infield single in his first game. But the rest of his day showed why the Red Sox are so excited about him. Casas was just about as calm as a player could be making his major league debut, as evidenced by his pregame suntanning routine in the outfield and demeanor in the clubhouse. He showed off his defensive skills with three nice plays on sharply hit balls. And after the game, he earned respect with a clubhouse speech in which he told other players how much he appreciated the moment and implored them to keep things rolling after Boston won its fifth game in a row.