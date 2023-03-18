MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves

With less than two weeks to go before Opening Day, the Red Sox’ rotation is starting to come into focus. Due to some injury concerns, it’s not the exact mix the Sox were hoping to have when spring training opened, but Boston’s decision-makers still believe the club has plenty of capable arms who can start games.

And of course, as we have seen over the past few seasons, the group that starts the season in the rotation is often much different than the group that finishes the year.