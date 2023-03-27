FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bobby Dalbec knew he was fighting for an Opening Day roster spot. He knew he might end up beginning the season at Triple-A Worcester even if he had a strong spring training camp.
That doesn’t make the news any easier.
The Red Sox optioned the 27-year-old right-handed hitter to Worcester on Monday. Yu Chang made the club as Boston’s backup infielder.
“I thought I played really well,” Dalbec said Monday at JetBlue Park. “Defense, offense. A little lull the last 10, 15 at-bats maybe. But I felt like I still contributed every day on the base paths. Played hard. So I did all I can do. I think I controlled what I could. The rest isn’t up to me.”
Dalbec hit two homers, four doubles and two triples with an .814 OPS in 18 Grapefruit League games. He batted .324 with a .395 on-base percentage and .647 slugging percentage over his first 13 games. But he had just one hit in his final 17 at-bats, dropping his line to .235.304/.510/.814.
“I’m an everyday player in the major leagues, I think,” Dalbec said. “I’ve never not thought that. I never won’t think that. Obviously I want to help the team win any way I can. If that’s my role, I’ll embrace it. But in the grand scheme of things, I know I’m an everyday player in the big leagues.”
Dalbec said it will be good for him to play every day
“Looking on the positive side, playing every day, playing every position and having fun,” Dalbec said. “I’m still going to have fun and play my game. There’s no bitterness or anything. Yeah, it sucks. I think I’ve played well enough to deserve a spot. I think they would agree with that, too. It’s just how (expletive) goes.”
The Red Sox want Dalbec to keep working on his versatility as he will make starts at shortstop, third base and first base.
“Just keep doing what I am doing. Play well, play hard,” Dalbec said. “That’s all I can do. I can’t play GM. That doesn’t work. I know I’m going to be playing shortstop down there. Maybe second, third, first, playing everywhere. But hopefully get a lot of reps at short because it’s fun. I like doing it.”
He said he feels very comfortable at shortstop but there are some cuts and relays he needs to be more mindful about at shortstop. But he knows it will come with a lot more experience.
Roster decisions
Three days before they take the field for their Opening Day matchup against the Orioles, the Red Sox are getting close to finalizing their 26-man roster.
Zack Kelly will be part of the bullpen.
Connor Wong, not Jorge Alfaro, will be the backup catcher behind Reese McGuire.
Chang made the team as a utility infielder with Dalbec being sent down to Triple-A Worcester.
Barring any unforeseen injuries in the last two days of camp, the Sox have two roster spots left to fill. One is in the bullpen, where one low-leverage opening remains. The other is in the outfield where non-roster invitee Raimel Tapia is competing with Jarren Duran for a bench role. The Red Sox seem to be prioritizing depth when making their decisions, which are complicated by a 40-man roster crunch.
“You’re trying to be smart about the roster, who’s going to contribute now and who’s going to contribute in the future. That’s the type of conversations we always have,” manager Alex Cora said. “Do we want to take the best 26 guys every year in the beginning? Yeah, of course, but I can tell you, from my experience, nobody thought Bobby Poyner and (Marcus Walden) were part of the best 25 guys in 2018. And they were outstanding.”
We just have to make sure we understand what we’re trying to accomplish early in the season, understanding that there’s people coming back sooner rather than later, and then obviously, the 162+ (games) we’re trying to shoot for.”