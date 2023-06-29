MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Chris Sale delivers a pitch on June 1 against the Cincinnati Reds — the last time he worked in a game.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Thursday marked an important step as Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale tries to work his way back from his latest significant injury.

Sale underwent an MRI on his injured shoulder Thursday morning and was cleared to begin throwing for the first time since he hit the injured list on June 2 with a stress reaction in his left scapula bone (shoulder blade). He threw from 60 feet at about 60-70% on the Fenway Park field as he began his progression back to the mound. Though the lefty is still a ways away from returning to action, he was upbeat about the development.