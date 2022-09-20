Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock has been shut down for the season and will undergo hip surgery next week, a source confirmed to MassLive on Tuesday.

Whitlock will have an arthroscopic procedure to address a right hip impingement performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly, a renowned orthopedic surgeon. He is expected to be with the Red Sox through their weekend series against the Yankees then remain in New York for the procedure. The Red Sox expect Whitlock to be full-go when spring training starts in February.