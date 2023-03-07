MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox Photo Day

Feb 21, 2023; Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner (2) poses for a photo during photo day at JetBlue Park At Fenway South.

Justin Turner, who was hit in the face with a pitch Monday, provided an update on his condition via Twitter on Tuesday. Turner, who is home from the hospital, said he feels fortunate and will be back on the field as soon as possible.

Turner tweeted, “Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact. The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing & I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible!”