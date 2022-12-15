BOSTON — In Kenley Jansen, the Red Sox added one of the most decorated closers in baseball. They also added one of the game’s slowest workers, which is notable considering MLB’s impending introduction of the pitch clock in 2023.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Jansen (who spent 2022 with the Braves) took an average of 25.2 seconds per pitch with runners on base last season, which was well above the league average of 17.5 seconds. That’s more than five seconds longer than the rules will allow in 2023, as pitchers will be limited to 15 seconds between receiving the ball from the catcher and the start of their delivery with the bases empty, and 20 seconds with runners on base (or be charged with an automatic ball). Every big league pitcher will have to adjust in some fashion next season. Jansen’s adjustment might be a significant one.