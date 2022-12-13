BOSTON — Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy addressed Xander Bogaerts’s departure publicly for the first time Tuesday afternoon and he wasn’t too forthcoming about Boston’s star shortstop landing with the Padres.

In a six-minute scrum with reporters after the Red Sox introduced new closer Kenley Jansen at Fenway Park, Kennedy didn’t seem too eager to get into the events that led to Bogaerts landing an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres last week. He wished Bogaerts well and thanked him for his decade with the Red Sox but didn’t seem willing to re-hash the events that led to the split.